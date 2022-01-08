October 12, 1949 – December 31, 2021
Gary Dale Foss was born October 12, 1949, in Sheridan, WY, and was raised at Decker, MT. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1968. January 2, 1971, he married Phyllis Schuman and added George and Mollie Schuman and 4 brothers to his family. Gary and Phyllis had three children. He was a GREAT Dad but an even better Papa. His family meant everything to him.
He is survived by Phyllis, his wife of 51 years; children – Monica, Melanie (Jonathan) and Gary; eight grandchildren – Tanner (Lindsey), Trey, Tyler, Kyle, Mollie, Morgan, Gavin and Cayden; three great grandchildren; sister – Lola (Rick) Ellis; brothers (in-laws) – Don, George (Doris), Les (Shirley – his best buddy), and Gerald (Joann) Schuman.
Funeral services are Jan. 12th, 11:00 a.m., at Dahl Funeral Home in Billings, MT. Memorials can be made to RiverStone Hospice, American Cancer Society or donor’s choice.