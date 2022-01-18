March 31, 1950 - January 13, 2022
Gary Heady, 71, passed away in his home in Sheridan, WY with his wife in hand and family by his side after a long courageous battle with cancer. Gary was born March 31, 1950, to Clara Gafford and Harry Heady in Casper, WY. Gary proudly served in the United States Army from 1967 – 1970 where he was Honorably honored with a Bronze Star amongst other awarded medals for his time served in Vietnam. Gary had a love of Harley Davidson Motorcycles and spending the summers with his wife and grandkids fly fishing for "Big Browns” at his lifelong friend’s ranch, the Graves Red Fork Ranch. He called it his home away from home. He would count down the days until he could head to the ranch to fish and help his friend farm the meadows and work on the tractors and equipment. Although those were some significant loves in his life, his biggest passion in life was restoring antique radios from the inside tiny mechanics to the refinishing of the fine wood to its natural glory. Later in his life, he turned that passion into restoring/rebuilding guitars, amps and pedals for many local musicians across Wyoming. He always enjoyed showing his collection to people who’d come by the house, explaining the inner workings and history of each radio. He loved teaching and talking with his grandchildren the tinkering ways of his shop while restoring radios and how to tie flies to catch the biggest brown. He left behind a beautiful legacy that shows in his great collection of radios that he had refinished over the decades.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Marj Heady of Sheridan, his beloved children, daughter, Michelle (Tony) Frank of Duvall, WA, daughter, Kym (Neal) Baird of Astoria, OR, Son, Matt (Beth) Johnson of Billings, MT, Son, Adam Heady of Casper, WY, 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Harry Heady, sister, Virginia Lee Heady and a son, Steven Heady.
Memorial Services will be held at Kane Funeral Home 689 Meridian, in Sheridan, Monday, January 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Private viewing for family and close friends will be from 11:00am – 1:00pm. Gary will be laid to rest Tuesday, January 18 at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Casper, WY.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.