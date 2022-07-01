March 13, 1942 – June 24, 2022
Gary K. Galbreath age 80 of Laramie, formerly of Cheyenne, Hanna and Sheridan, Wyoming passed away on June 24, 2022 of heart failure at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Laramie, Wyoming.
Gary, the son of L. Kermit and Angelena C. (Silva) Galbreath was born at the old hospital in Sheridan, Wyoming on March 13, 1942. He attended Holy Name School and Sheridan High School. After graduating high school in 1960, he served in the Air Force, played clarinet in the band and traveled the western United States. Gary attended University of Montana in Missoula, Montana after discharge and completed his BA degree in 1972 at Rapid City, SD. He married Lorna Nilluka on 3-13-1972 and they welcomed their first son Gregg, in 1977 and second son Scott, in 1983. They spent most of their married lives in Hanna and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Lorna and Gary later divorced in 1987, but he remained an active father in his boys lives.
Gary was a talented musician, who could play a variety of instruments. As he grew up in Sheridan, he was well known for his musical talent and ability to play music by ear or with sheet music. He was chosen for All State and won the local Stars of Tomorrow playing Saxohpone. He and his brother belonged to a local band called “The Downbeats”. In between schooling and summers Gary concentrated on playing the organ and gathered many local musicians to play at the Golden Steer, Elks Club, American Legion, Sheridan Inn, private parties and weddings.
After graduating college, Gary worked for Kiewitt’s Rosebud Coal Mine office located in Hanna, Wyoming. He later joined the Progressive Mine Workers and worked in the mine. As the coal industry declined, he and Lorna purchased a 7-Eleven franchise in Cheyenne and the family moved. Gary elected to be a professional Driver after his divorce and moved to Denver, Colorado. He received many safety awards and was happy that he got to train his son about professional driving. He retired in 2012 and relocated to Laramie, Wyoming to be near his boys.
Gary was always active and kept busy camping, hunting, shooting, fishing, skiing, riding motorcycles and ATVs. He taught his boys about guns and took them shooting regularly. As the boys were growing up he purchased an airplane to obtain his private pilot license. He flew from the dirt airstrip in Hanna. He loved flying, but more than that he loved taking his two grandkids out for a good piece of pie.
Gary is survived by his son Gregg A. (Stephanie) Galbreath, their two children, Harley and Arian; Scott A. Galbreath, son; his brother Robert’s two daughters Barbie Graver, Kathy Galbreath of Modesto, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father L. Kermit Galbreath, mother Angelena C. Silva Galbreath, and his brother Robert K. Galbreath.
Arrangement are under the care of Montgomery Striker Mortuary. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.