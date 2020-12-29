March 2, 1948 – December 24, 2020
Funeral services for Gary Mauck, 72-year-old lifetime Buffalo resident who passed away early Thursday morning at the Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo, will be held Monday, January 4 at 2:00 p.m. from the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor William Dunlap officiating.
The funeral will be for immediate family only and will be livestreamed at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. for the general public. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery following the funeral with the VFW and American Legion in charge of military graveside rites.
Donations in Gary’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may also be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com
Harold Gary Mauck was born on March 2, 1948 in Buffalo, Wyoming to Harold and Marjorie Mauck. He went through the 4th grade in Buffalo and moved to Sheridan where he attended schools through his Junior year.
Gary moved back to Buffalo for his Senior year and graduated from Johnson County High School with the class of 1967. After high school he joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam where he was wounded. Gary returned to Buffalo where he worked in his parent’s gas station and was a disabled Veteran for the rest of his life. He had been a resident of the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming for the past 13 years. Gary was an avid bowler and even bowled a 300 game.
He is survived by two sisters, Starr O’Dell and her husband John of Sheridan and Dawn Leyden of Denver, Colorado and one very special uncle, Dennis Mauck. He was preceded in death by his parents.