August 28, 1948 - September 16, 2021
Gary Owen Nilluka passed away quietly September 16, 2021 in Port Arthur, Texas. He was the oldest of eight children born to Hans Andreas Sr. and Dorothy Alvina Miller on August 28, 1948 in Bremerton, Washington.
He attended schools in Montana, Acme, and Sheridan, Wyoming graduating with the Sheridan High School Class of 1966. After graduation he joined the United States Coast Guard where he served for eight years seven months attaining the rank of Boatswain’s Mate E-6. He spent most of his working life as an automotive and marine mechanic. His hobbies were the guitar, hunting, fishing, and woodworking.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Hans and Dorothy Nilluka, and grandparents, Mathias and Beret Nilluka, and David and Mollie Miller. Gary is survived by son Chad Allen Nilluka and wife Marci of Vidor, Texas, daughter Christy Ane Nilluka Bryant of Conroe, Texas, and Grandson Dylan Clark of Houston, Texas and the Mother of his Children Jonnye Williamson and Husband Bobby Williamson.
Gary also leaves behind 3 brothers Michael Nilluka and wife Ivy of Ontario, Oregon, Hans Nilluka Jr. and wife Christine of Grand Prairie, Texas and Carl Nilluka of Boise, Idaho. He is also survived by four sisters, Diana York and husband Marcus of Sheridan, Wyoming, Lorna Niehay and husband Ed of Boise, Idaho, Christina Hagerman and husband Sam of Roundup, Montana and Lori Wentzell and husband John of Coaldale, Colorado along with numerous nieces and nephews.
As per Gary’s request, will be buried at sea with immediate family in attendance. The family would like to thank Senior Rehab and Nursing Center Staff for their outstanding care for Gary, along with Memorial Funeral Home in Vidor for their caring services, The United States Coast Guard 8th District Headquarters in New Orleans and the Sabine Pass Coast Guard Station for all of their help in making his final wishes possible.