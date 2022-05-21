July 2, 1951 – May 11, 2022
Gary Patrick Clearwater, 71, passed away Wednesday, May 11, in Douglas with his daughter by his side.
Gary was born on July 2, 1951, the first of eight children, to Robert Clearwater and Margaret Eccli Clearwater Powers. By the time Gary was 18, he was off working in the oilfield. He worked in many different states, including Wyoming, Oklahoma, West Virginia, California and Colorado.
Gary married Patricia Silla, and they had two beautiful daughters, Carrie Ann Calliham and Victoria Lynn Clearwater.
Gary was preceded in death by Patricia Silla Clearwater; his daughter Victoria Lynn Clearwater; father Robert Clearwater; mother Margaret Eccli Clearwater Powers, brothers Thomas (Mike) Michael and James Allan, sister Victoria Ann Clearwater, sister-in-law Victoria Salstrom Clearwater; step-father John Powers; all of his grandparents; and his grandson Brandon Calliham.
Gary is survived by his loving daughter Carrie Clearwater Calliham (Fred Leinweber) of Douglas, his granddaughter Amanda Stevens of Gillette, and his best friend and grandson Justus Calliham of Casper. He also leaves behind his great-granddaughter Kamryn Bliss; great-grandson Carter James Duff-Calliham; brothers Robert Tim Clearwater of Missouri, Richard Clearwater of Georgia and Dan Clearwater of Wisconsin; sister Kelly Clearwater Bowen of Sheridan; and sister-in-law and very dear family friend Diana Silla Carlson.
Gary happened to run into a man at a tavern in Billings where he was living. This man was Roger Knutson, who became a very close friend of Gary’s. Roger owned the tavern and Gary ended up going to work for Roger for many years. Roger, his mother Jean and all the rest of the crew at Tiny’s Tavern were like Gary’s second family.
Graveside memorial services will be Friday, May 20, at 1 p.m. at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery in Sheridan, Wyoming
