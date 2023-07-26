April 5, 1942 – July 21, 2023
Geanelle Mae "Bunnie" Lord was born on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1942, in Beresford, South Dakota to Edward and Minnie Abraham. Her older sister was EVale Kay, and lovingly nicknamed her younger sister "Bunnie." Her childhood years were spent on a rural farm outside of Beresford. Bunnie's grade school years were spent in Danefield Public School, a one-room schoolhouse. Her high school years were spent in Beresford where she stayed with relatives during the week and came home to the farm on weekends. She graduated from Beresford High School in 1959.
Bunnie moved to Minneapolis, MN following high school to pursue training as a dental assistant. She lived with her aunt and uncle during that time and was set to take a job at a dental office in Minnesota, but automobile trouble caused a missed job opportunity and changed her future path. Instead, Bunnie moved back to South Dakota and began her studies at Augustana College in Sioux Falls. She worked her way through college with classes during the day, and late hours as a Nash Finch employee at night. Bunnie graduated from Augustana in 1964 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business education. Following graduation, she worked as an instructor for Northwestern Bell in Sioux Falls.
In 1967, an interest in pursuing grant work for Doc Passwork and his NIMH team led Bunnie to the University of Wyoming. In Laramie, she met her future husband George, and they were married on November 27, 1970. They moved to Sheridan that same year. Bunnie joined the office staff at Hammer's Chevrolet in Sheridan, working until they added two daughters to their union, Dreya and Keera.
Bunnie was a stay-at-home mother until going back to work for Central Junior High School, starting in 1978 part-time as a paraprofessional, and then as the principal's secretary of Central Middle School until her retirement in 2000. She loved her fellow co-workers and made many lifelong friendships there.
Bunnie was well known for her musical ability. From a very young age, she was a talented pianist, and progressed to organ lessons in high school. She was the church organist and choir accompanist at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheridan for over 40 years. She also played for numerous weddings and funerals throughout her years before she said her "eyes got a little too old" to see the music well. Time spent playing duets with her daughters, and listening to them play were some of her favorite memories.
In her retirement years, Bunnie loved to travel to see family. She also loved reading, sewing and going to Bible studies, and would never pass up an opportunity to have coffee with a friend. She will always be remembered for her clever sense of humor, quick wit, friendly conversation, contagious smile and patient listening ear.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, and one granddaughter. Among those who survive and who gratefully shared her life are her husband George; daughters Dreya (Toby) Aman and Keera (Jamey) Haukap; and grandchildren Aryia, Kale (Anna), Arry, Abraham, and Iszabella Aman, and Nolan, Luke, Calla, and Zack Haukap.
Public visitation will be Friday, July 28, 2023 from 3-5 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Cowan officiating. Memorials can be made to Joshua's Great Things, P.O. Box 114, O'Fallon, IL 62269; www.joshuasgreatthings.org.
