April 19, 1927 - August 13, 2021
Genevieve (Jenny) Gulley (McCoy) of Newcastle, WY passed away peacefully with family near on August 13, 2021 at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette, WY. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Jenny was born in Pringle, SD on April 19, 1927 to William Walter and Anna Marie (Deilleneuve) McCoy. She married Dewey Paul Gulley on January 6, 1947. Jenny loved knitting, crocheting, ceramics, reading and most of all spending time with her family.
Jenny is survived by her children, Patricia Sanchez (Roy); Gery Paul Gulley (Barb); Steven James Gulley (Candace); Jerry Michael Gulley (Jennifer); Christina Montgomery (Tony) and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to benefit the Alzheimer’s Wing at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center 1000 S. Douglas Hwy, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.