December 31, 1955 – May 7, 2022
George Allan Schuman passed away with his family by his side after a 4 year battle with cancer and is now safely with our Lord. George, who also went by Allan throughout his childhood and early adult years, was born on 12/31/1955 in Buffalo, Wyoming to George and Doris Schuman. Allan was the oldest with 3 younger siblings Paula, Scot and Brad.
Allan grew up on his family run farm/ranch in the valley near Clearmont, Wyoming. Allan was very active in 4-H and went on for many years to take top honors with the Black Angus Steers and Ramboulet sheep raised on the family farm. Allan attended the local school and was a strong athlete and represented Clearmont schools in a variety of sports. Allan and his family attended the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sheridan and Allan was baptized and confirmed in this church, which has continued to be he and his family’s home church. Allan graduated in 1974 and attended the Sheridan Community College for a couple semesters before taking a job with Burlington Northern Railroads.
Allan was married while living in Sheridan, Wyoming and had a son, George Andrew Schuman, who he went on to raise as a single father. Allan and his son Andrew made their home in Glendive, Montana when Allan was transferred there by the railroad. Allan raised his son there and was so proud of his son, Andrew, who went on to join the Army and fight for our country over in Iraq.
Allan made many close friends while living in Glendive and working for the railroad in the Bridge and Build Division. Allan was known as George to all of his friends there, but was still Allan to all of his family. Allan loved his job and went on to be promoted to a manager position prior to retiring in 2015 after 40 years of working for Burlington Northern Railroads.
Allan continued to love sports and played intramural coed Volleyball in Glendive for years- going on to referee games throughout the state. Allan was a fierce competitor and was known for his ability to jump high enough to spike the ball even though he was only 5’5”.
Allan was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer four years ago and in late 2020 went to live with his son Andrew, wife Julia, and grandchildren Jenna, Weston and Kaylin in Greensville South Carolina, where he was surrounded by love, laughter and the unconditional love of his family up until his death on 5/7/22. His mother and father and siblings made trips to South Carolina to spend time with him and his parents were with him on his final day of life.
George Allan Schuman is survived by his son George Andrew Schuman, his daughter-in-law Julia, grandchildren Jenna, Weston and Kaylin, parents George and Doris Schuman of Sheridan, siblings Paula Jung, Scot and Brad Schuman – all of which will deeply miss him.
Donations can be made in George Allan Schuman’s name to the Martin Luther Grammar School, c/o Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1300 5th Street, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.