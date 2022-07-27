George and Susan Fletcher Jul 27, 2022 Jul 27, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Graveside services for George and Susan Fletcher will take place at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Jones officiating. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags George And Susan Fletcher Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Champion Funeral Home Recommended for you