February 12, 1947 - July 8, 2023
George Floyd Walker passed away July 8th, 2023, at 10:15pm. He was 76 years old.
George was born in San Diego, California to Robert Leroy Walker and Janet Martha Cundiff on February 12, 1947. He went to high school at Orange Glen High and graduated in 1965. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Humboldt State University, and a master’s in biology from California State University of San Bernardino. George worked as a Wildlife Biologist for the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 30 years.
George spent much of his childhood fishing in the ocean and exploring the hills of San Diego County with his brothers. George proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969. George married Willa Faye Hicks, the love of his life, in 1976, and they were married for 47 years. His passion was his family and fishing. George was an avid fly fisherman and mastered the art. He loved the outdoors and spent all his life outside in the mountains. He loved the Fur Trade period of the 1800’s to the 1840’s, and he mastered the art of building flintlock muzzleloaders. He immersed himself in the period and made leather clothing; he became a mountain man. He was a member of the Deer Creek Muzzleloaders in Glenrock, WY. He was president of the club in 1985/1986. He loved the United States of America and was a loyal and faithful patriot. He loved his children and grandchildren with all his heart. However, the greatest passion of his life was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a devout Christian that dedicated his life to reading the bible and learning everything he could. The thing he was most excited about was to meet Jesus Christ face to face and be able to talk to him and learn as much as he could from him. Our family is beyond blessed to know that he is with Jesus like he always wanted. George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He will forever be missed.
George is survived by his wife Willa, and children Nathan of Sheridan, Josiah of Helena, MT, Sarah of Sheridan, and Caleb of Casper. George also leaves behind his grandchildren Ethan, Hannah, Dylan, and Noah all of Sheridan, as well as his brother Jon of Dickenson, ND and brother Mark of Escondido, CA and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Robert Leroy, mother Janet Martha, brother Robert Leroy Jr., brother Donal, brother Richard, and sister Pam.
Funeral service will be held grave side at Sheridan Memorial Cemetery on August 25th at 1300 hrs. with Pastor Stephen Anderson of Grace Baptist Church officiating.