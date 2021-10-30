April 17, 1949 - October 27, 2021
George Kenneth (Kenny) Fitzpatrick, 72, of Sheridan, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Kenny was born on April 17, 1949, to Maxine and George Rucki in Thermopolis, WY. The family lived in various places, but Kenny called Sheridan home. Kenny graduated from Sheridan High School with the class of 1969, then went to work for United Van Lines and Mac’s Delivery. Kenny met the love of his life, Cecilia “Ceci” Puett in 1973 at the Silver Spur. They married on July 12, 1974, and began their life together. They raised their three sons, Howie, Darin, and Ryan. Kenny worked for Carol’s Furniture and Pixley Transportation that started his many years hauling the railroaders. At the time of his death, he worked as a driver for RENEW.
Kenny enjoyed watching old westerns, Carol Burnett, Red Skelton, Larry’s Country Diner, and “Wrastling”. He was a lifetime member of the Elks and the NRA. He loved the WYO Rodeo and the Big Horn Mountains. His little sayings included “Snug as a bug in a rug” and “You got ants in your pants”.
Kenny will sadly be missed by his wife, Cecilia Fitzpatrick, his sons, Howie (Sandy), Darin, and Ryan (Sara), his grandchildren, Zach, Brandon, Nathan, Harper, Emersyn, Hazel and Graeme. Also, his sisters, Deana Bates, JoAnn Brantz, brother, Jack Sipe Jr., and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, 2121 Colonial Drive, Sheridan, WY, with Pastor Karl Heimbuck officiating. A reception will follow at the church.
Donations to honor Kenny may be made to RENEW, 1969 S. Sheridan, WY, 82801, 307-672-7481.
