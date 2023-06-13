May 6, 1943-May 29, 2023
George Michael Phillips “Big Mike”, 80, passed away at Westview Health Care Center in Sheridan, Wyoming on Monday, May 29, 2023. He was born on May 6, 1943, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of the late Tim Phillips and Janice Patterson Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Allen Phillips.
His sister, Joan Phillips, resides in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Big Mike studied history at Arkansas Tech with the hope to become a teacher. He served twelve years in the Army and moved to the Northern Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming to work in the kitchen at Bear Lodge around 1990. He had a great sense of humor and was a keen and talented storyteller. He was known for serving his pies to visitors from all over the world and his motto was “pie fixes everything”.
He is survived by daughters Donna Lucas of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Deborah DeMarco of Goodyear, Arizona. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Brandon Lucas, Lauren Byers, Anthony DeMarco and Michael DeMarco.
Over the years, Big Mike owned and loved several dogs, and they accompanied him daily and on his many travels.
Contributions may be made to: Callie’s Fund, c/o Moxey Schreiber, Veterinary Hospital, 1650 Commercial Ave., Sheridan, WY 82801, 307-672-5533.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.