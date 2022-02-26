June 24, 1952 - February 22, 2022
George Patrick Fletcher, 69 years old passed away on February 22, 2022 at his home in Sheridan, Wyoming. George passed away from progressive prostate cancer. He bravely battled this disease since his diagnosis in 2016. Cremation has taken place and a rosary will be held at 4:30 pm on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Champion Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, March 5th at The Holy Name Catholic Church, with Father Glenn Whewell officiating.
Mr. Fletcher was born in Sheridan, WY on June 24th, 1952 to Joe and Shirley Fletcher. George attended Woodland Park Elementary and Sheridan High School. He met and married Susan Gail Patton in Sheridan, Wyoming in 1971. He attended Montana State University (MSU) in Bozeman, Montana from 1972 to 1976 while Susan worked and raised their children. After he received his BS Construction Engineering Technology degree, the couple moved back to Sheridan in 1976 where George joined the family business, Fletcher Construction Company.
George successfully ran Fletcher Construction along with his wife Susan for 30 years before retiring and passing on the family business to his daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Eric Bouley. During his years of leadership, Fletcher Construction built many of the main commercial and public use buildings in Sheridan and Johnson County. A few of these buildings include; Sheridan Court House addition 1983, Sheridan College Dome 1983, Shipton’s 1995, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Patient Room 2001, Bank of Sheridan 2002, Port of Entry/Dietz Interchange 2005, Highland Park School 2006, Johnson Co. Healthcare Center Phase II 2006, and Buffalo Hospital Clinic renovation 2007. George found great fulfillment when working on a building project, no matter how small or large.
George served on many boards in the Sheridan community, including the B.F. and Rosemary Perkin’s Foundation Board, Youth, Inc. Board, and The First Interstate Bank Advisory Board. He was an active member of Rotary, Jaycees, and Antelope Butte Ski Patrol in the 1990s. He was awarded the Business Person of the Year in 2008 by the Sheridan Co. Board of Realtors.
After losing Susan in 2007, George remarried Paula A. Taberna, December 3, 2011.
An outdoor enthusiast, he enjoyed skiing, waterskiing, hunting, golf, and fishing. Some of his fondest memories were hunting or fishing with his father, son, grandson, and friends. He loved horses and packhorse hunting trips. He also enjoyed gardening and home improvement work. He lived out the philosophy that work is good for the soul. During his retirement, he and his wife Pauli spent many days fishing on intercoastal waters out of Port Charlotte, Florida.
Growing up on a ranch, George was an avid agriculturist all of his life. He enjoyed irrigating, swathing, and bailing his hay field, tending to his bee colonies and vegetable garden, and helping his wife Pauli with flower and shrub gardens in Florida.
George is survived by his wife Pauli of Sheridan, his two daughters Amy Bouley and Georgia Boley, his son Samuel all of Sheridan, his brother J. Lancer Fletcher and Sister Margaret Catron of Sheridan, and his seven grandchildren Nalin and Cutter Fletcher, Olivia and Elliot Boley, and Clara, Rebecca, and Leah Bouley.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that persons wishing to make memorials do so to VOA-NR 1876 S. Sheridan Ave, Sheridan WY, 82801
Sheridan Memorial Foundation -Attn: Hospice- 1401 West 5th or PO Box 391 Sheridan WY 82801.
