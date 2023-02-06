January 24, 1949 – February 1, 2023
George Patrick Norris was born on January 24, 1949, in Powell, WY to Robert and Helen Norris.
George attended school in Powell, graduating in 1967. After graduation George worked in the oil fields with his brother-in-law Meldon McCullough. In the summer of 1967 George met the love of his life Dawn Metzer to this union two children were born, son Kennith and daughter, Crystal.
George joined the Army in March of 1969. George attended boot camp in Fort Lewis, then he went to helicopter mechanic school at Fort Rucker. He completed two tours in Viet Nam and one in Germany. After his discharge in January of 1972 George returned to Powell and tried his hand at farming with his Dad and his brothers, John and Riley.
In 1977 George packed up his family and moved to Craig, CO to work for the soil conservation service as a civil engineer technician. This career took the family to Saratoga, WY, Lander, WY and finally to Sheridan, WY. One of the projects he enjoyed the most was the reconstruction of Crazy Woman Canyon Road after it was flooded out. George was well respected by his coworkers and the ranchers he worked with.
George loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, nephews and nieces teaching them how to fish. They would pack a lunch, jump in the pickup and go on the mountain collecting rocks and fishing.
George was a member of the Big Horn Mountain Eagles #4169 where he was a trustee. He was given the title of 100-year trustee for all of his service.
He was a member of the VFW Roy Eaton Post 1560. He was a member of the VNVLV-MC Chapter B where he served as Treasurer and Secretary. He enjoyed the time he spent riding with his brothers.
George could fix anything. His wife had the same washer, dryer and microwave for over 30 years. He was often asked how things worked and how to repair them. His mind was like a computer, he spun the hard drive till he found the information needed.
George loved spending time with his special friends Shane and Sam Flick, Albert and Stacey Hartshorn and their families camping and hosting many BBQs at the house.
George was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers John and Harley Norris, his sisters, Georgia Norris and Mary Mccullough.
George is survived by his wife Dawn; his children Ken (Sheila) Norris of Andrews, TX; granddaughter Alyca (Patrick Regan) Loveland, Co; Daughter Crystal Le Blanc (Adam Howard) of Gillette, WY; grandsons Trenton (Victoria) Le Blanc of Odessa, TX; great grandchildren Roman Le Blanc and Lucas Le Blanc, Dalan Le Blanc of Billings, MT; granddaughters Michaela Howard and Alexandra (Sean) Zajac of Bremerton, WA; his brother Riley Norris of Powell, WY; sister-in-law Diane Wentz of Powell, WY; niece Jonny Norris of Lander, WY and numerous other nephews and nieces.
George had a big heart and considered others as his children and grandchildren. Shane and Sam Flick of Sheridan, WY; their children Braylynn (Chaze) Dannels, their children Liam and Nora; Kaylee Flick of North Carolina; Albert and Stacy Hartshorn of Bouse, AZ, their children Jessica Hartshorn of Sheridan, WY and Megan Hartshorn and her son Ciaran of Denver CO; and Kameron Heib of Gillette, WY.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 11:00 am at Kane Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the Big Horn Mountain Eagles, 1760 Commercial Ave., Sheridan.
