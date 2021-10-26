George Tellez, 86, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on September 23, 2021, surrounded by his two sons, their wives and 5 of his six grandchildren.
George was born in Greely, Colorado, in the Spanish Colony, the ninth of 10 children of Lorenzo Tellez and Juanita Torres Tellez. Spanish was spoken at home and in the colony until he learned English in school. George was also very proud of his paternal grandmother who came from Spain. She knew the colony needed a church, so she was instrumental in getting a priest from Spain to go to Greely and build a church for the migrants who lived in the colony. She was quite a religious grandmother as 4 of her grandchildren became 2 priests and 2 nuns.
George loved playing baseball in Cheyenne for the American Legion. He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians to play baseball and was very excited to visit their training camps. George’s decision was based on playing ball for the Cleveland Indians or pursuing his strong desire to be a priest. He would ultimately choose the Saint Thomas Seminary in Denver, Colorado. While attending the seminary, he was an active member of the US Navy Reserve, serving in that capacity for eight years. He would later become a priest for the Diocese of Cheyenne for 11 years. He would later be granted a dispensation from the Pope relieving him of his priestly duties.
George and Joan Bocek were married on March 24, 1973, 48 years ago, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Denver, Colorado. They lived in Denver, Billings, Broomfield, Colorado, and Sheridan. George had an easy demeanor and was very empathetic, thus, often becoming a counselor both professionally and in his private life, any place he lived. People often went to him for advice, as he had a gentle way of working with people. George worked as a counselor before he was hired by the Social Security Administration where he worked in the office and in the field as a disability fraud investigator. Having to move back to Denver, George was hired to review medical disability claims in the Federal Building downtown Denver. He loved this job until stomach cancer changed his life. In 1986, with less than a 50% chance of survival, he decided his sons needed to be closer to grandparents and family, so a move was made to Sheridan.
George was very active coaching his sons from T-Ball to soccer. George worked with several parents to schedule and organize the traveling soccer program for Sheridan. They also gathered with many volunteers to set up the Polo field to host soccer teams from all over the state of Wyoming for the first tournament in May in the early 1990’s, which now has become one of the biggest soccer tournaments in Wyoming, The Snickers Cup. George was also actively involved with the local cancer society, together they started the Relay for Life in Sheridan. George volunteered for other community events as well.
George enjoyed playing Bingo at the Knights of Columbus. He even might have been found in Kirby, Montana, playing a poker machine. George enjoyed playing cards with his friends at the Knights of Columbus Hall. George love travelling and learning the history of the country or the people. He was adventuresome when travelling and wanted to experience whatever they offered. We travelled with a very well-organized tour director, thank you, Tempe! Now, George left on a journey that didn’t include family or friends. We will miss him, but he is at peace.
George is survived by his wife, Joan, sons Larry (Vicki) and Chris (Stephanie) grandchildren, who he was extremely proud of and were the highlights of his life, Hailee and Hayden Tellez, Presley, Aliegh, Gracee, and Liberty Tellez, brother Albert Tellez, sister Lydia Kelley and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.