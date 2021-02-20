September 8, 1931 – January 29, 2021
George W. Batt, 89, passed away peacefully on January 29th at his longtime home in Sheridan.
George, or “Georgie” as he was known in his youth, was born September 8th, 1931 in Sheridan to George and Helen Batt. George attended Linden Elementary School, Sheridan Junior High and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1951.
After high school, George enlisted in the U.S. Navy and spent four years in service to his country. During his time in the Navy, he was stationed in Hawaii and Bremerton, Washington and worked as a dental assistant. After being honorably discharged in 1955, he lived in California where he met and married Melba. After being married they moved to Sheridan, where they spent their lives together until Melba passed away in 1989.
George worked for the State of Wyoming and worked for many years at Decker Coal until his retirement.
George was a very kind, quiet and soft-spoken man, who was always friendly to those he met. He was a man who loved his weekly routine. He loved to grow a large vegetable garden every summer and take care of his yard and flowers.
George is preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen and his wife Melba. He is survived by his sister Mary Arizona of Seattle, two nieces, two nephews, as well as numerous great and great-great nephews and nieces.
No public service is planned. Kane Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Memorial donations can be made to the Dog and Cat Shelter of Sheridan Wyoming.