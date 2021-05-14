Dordy Prosinski, 88, of Buffalo, died quietly Wednesday surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 20at 2 p.m. at Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Mark Wilson and Dan Gay officiating. Visitation will be held from the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1-9 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Dordy’s memory may be made to the Johnson County Youth Rodeo in care of Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com. The funeral will be livestreamed from the funeral home website.