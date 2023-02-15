May 12, 1938 — January 26, 2023
Georgia Lee Fry, 84, passed away January 26, 2023, at the New Horizons Care Center in Lovell, Wyoming. Lee was born in Sheridan, Wyoming, May 12, 1938.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Grace Buskirk, her brother Lawrence “Sonny” Buskirk and her beloved husband Gary R. Fry.
She is survived by her four children Bruce (wife Linda) Fry, Miki (husband Bob) Brewer, Anita (husband Tracey) Derudder and Mike (wife Doris) Fry, 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
She enjoyed painting, various crafts and reading, writing and illustrating cowboy poetry.
Her family appreciates the kindness and care she received at New Horizons. She was much loved by all her family and will be greatly missed.