January 3, 1933 – February 1, 2022
Georgia was born in Hysham Mt. to the parents of Ernest and Helen Dunham. At age 4 her family moved to Sheridan where they bought a grocery store on Big Horn Ave. Her father Ernest spent all of the weekends hunting and fishing. Georgia went with him everywhere that had anything to do with the outdoors.
Georgia graduated from high school in 1951 from SHS and in 1952 married her high school sweetheart Ken Kerns. Ken was stationed in San Francisco when he was shipped off to Korea. After getting out of the service they moved to a part of the ranch located out of Ingomar Mt. In 1966 the opportunity came for Ken, Georgia and their 3 sons to move back to the family homestead on Pass Creek out of Parkman Wy. In 1969 Georgia went back to riding horses as she realized if she didn’t, she was going to be home alone, while the boys were out working with their father. This satisfied her three biggest loves, family, the outdoors and animals.
Georgia was one to always let you know where she stood, it was always very black and white. One time while attending an all-breeds bull sale in Great Falls, Mt she struck up a conversation with a man sitting next to her. This man proceeded to tell mom that he was from Louisiana and that they turned their cattle out in the bayous and only gathered them once a year and weaned a 98% calf crop. Georgia told the guy she didn’t know him well enough to call him a liar but didn’t believe a word he said!
After her three sons were out of college Georgia decided to go back to school and complete her nursing degree. At age 58 mom graduated from Sheridan College with her RN degree. While Georgia was going to school her husband, Ken decided to run for County Commissioner. He was introduced at a luncheon for the candidates, as the one who was sleeping with a student nurse!
Georgia is survived by her 3 sons and their wives: Dana & Alice Kerns of Parkman, Krayton and Druann Kerns of Laurel Mt. and Blaine and Kathleen Kerns of Parkman.
She has 9 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.