May 4, 1961 – October 18, 2022
Georgia M. Lanham died of natural causes at her home in Sheridan on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. She was born on May 4, 1961 – the daughter of William H. (Bill) and Maxine L. Rugg. She grew up in Sheridan, graduating from Sheridan High in 1979. She attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings, graduating summa cum laude in 1983 with a double major in business and history/political science.
On June 16, 1984, she married Tim Lanham in Billings. Their life together included many adventures and, at one time or another, they lived in places across the country – from California to New Jersey. As Gigi liked to say, she “bounced” from one place to another, most recently making Lakeside, Montana one of her homes. Wherever she went, though, her true homes were the ranch at Kirby and the family house in Sheridan.
A meticulous accountant and business woman, Gigi oversaw the family finances with great enthusiasm and dedication. She also enjoyed following friends on Facebook, keeping abreast of the latest technology, and being an enthusiastic partisan for Sheridan.
