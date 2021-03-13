February 18, 1936 – March 9, 2021
Gerald Eugene “Jerry” Grady passed away on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021. He was born on February 18, 1936 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Frances (Schurz) and Robert Grady. As the story goes, before Jerry was born, his mother rode into town from the family farm in a horse drawn sleigh to avoid the impending brutal winter storm!
Jerry grew up on a farm outside of Ethan, South Dakota, with his siblings Roberta, Bob, Frances, and Charles Daniel. He enjoyed a childhood of farm life and attended country school taught by his older sister. He attended Notre Dame High School in Mitchell, SD and played football wearing a leather helmet! After high school, Jerry attended Northern State and Dakota Wesleyan before enrolling in the US Army. During his time of active duty, he was stationed in Germany and traveled all across Europe, bonding with fellow soldiers, and making lifelong memories. He came back to Mitchell in 1958 and later met the love of his life, Doris Blankenship. They were married on June 25, 1960. Jerry used the GI bill to enroll at South Dakota State University and graduated with a civil engineering degree while working a full-time job in construction with Banner Associates.
Jerry began a proud 32-year career with the US National Forest Service in Glenwood Springs, Colorado and stayed active in the US Army National Guard, retiring with honors as a Lieutenant Colonel. The Forest Service took Jerry and Doris to Chadron, Nebraska and Sheridan, Wyoming where they made many friends through church and on the golf course. Jerry was active in the Knights of Columbus, Sheridan City Planning Commission, and Kendrick Golf Course. His work included designing and upgrading many roads and bridges throughout the Big Horn Mountains.
As an engineer, Jerry was also skilled at designing and building various home projects. He owned many tools and prided himself on his “workshop”. In his spare time, he researched and cataloged his family history, tracing relatives back to Ireland. You could also find him perfecting his golf game and searching for lost balls. His hard work paid off with a hole-in-one at Meadowbrook Golf Course in 2017! Jerry and Doris welcomed a baby daughter, Deb, in 1970. He was a devout husband and father. Much family time was spent at swim meets, school events, and visiting relatives around the country. Upon retiring in 1998, Jer and Dode traveled and explored many states, but eventually moved to Rapid City to be near their grandchildren. Grandpa Jer became the best babysitter, taxi driver and permanent sports fan to the kids’ many activities.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Doris; his daughter and son-in-law, Deb and Dr. Joe Hartford, his grandchildren, Sophie, and Colton Hartford, all of Rapid City. He is also survived by his sister, Francy Bejarano, Globe, AZ; brother, Dan (Madonna) Grady, Spokane, WA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Roberta and brother Robert. Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with a Christian Wake service at 7:00 p.m. Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial with full military honors will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
