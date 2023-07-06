January 5, 1946 - June 23, 2023
Gerald Frank Fossum (77) of Three Points, AZ passed away on June 23, 2023, at the VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System following a long battle with cancer.
Jerry was born January 5, 1946, in Glasgow, MT to Orrin and Dorothy Fossum. The second of six children, he was raised farming and ranching in Opheim, MT.
After graduating from high school in 1964 and some experiences with college and harvesting he was inducted into the U.S. Army in October of 1965.
He served in Vietnam as a medical Corpsman. There, he was wounded and received a purple heart. He recovered in Hawaii and was honorably discharged in July of 1967.
In 1969 he married Judy Berry and they had two children, Shawn Fossum and Sheila Young. They ranched for many years west of Opheim near Theony, MT. These years were filled with lots of roping and developing many lifelong friends on both sides of the border.
In 1987 he married Sharron Solheim and he gained Tammi, JoLyn, and Chad.
His new passion became truck driving. He spent many long days and nights driving all over the west and he loved it. He was so excited when Chad got old enough and started going down the road with him.
In 1995, Jerry and Sharron moved to Sheridan WY where he continued to be heavily involved in trucking and he met one of his closest friends, Paul Lewis. Many cups of coffee were drank discussing fuel prices, dot, and trucks.
When Sharron passed in 2012, he set out on new adventures and moved even further south to retire in Arizona.
While down south he made a lot of new friends and met Rose Lindsey and they were married in 2016.
He found a new passion, the Mounted Color Guard, with the VFW post in Three Points. He and Rose spent many days attending parades and memorials with their horses and was extremely proud to honor his fellow vets in this manner. He made the trip north several times a year to spend time with his children, grandchildren and friends.
Many of his highlights were spending time with Gordy, Sheila and grandsons on their ranch, watching Bella at high school/college rodeos and Chad’s children at the summer fair in North Dakota.
He has been a member of the VFW, DAV, American Legion, and the Elks Club for many years. We will miss the early morning phone calls, the laugh, the cribbage games and most of all we will miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orrin and Dorothy, wife Sharron, his foster brother, Marvin Robinson, and his brother, Andy.
He is survived by his wife, Rose, her son James of Tucson. His son Shawn of Billings, daughter Sheila Young (Gordon) of Chinook MT, stepdaughters Tammi Stuhldreher of Dallas TX, JoLyn Fladland of Billings MT and stepson Chad Fladland (Angie) of Watford City ND. Grandchildren Merle Young (Devyn) of Chinook MT, Kevin Young (Katelin) of Chinook MT, Casey Young of Chinook MT, Isabella Fossum of Billings MT, Colton, Cassidy, Chase, Courtney and Max Stuhldreher of Dallas TX, Hope, Chris Rozales and Abby Fladland of Billings MT, Sha Fladland, Cash Fladland of Watford City ND. Great granddaughter Kinley Young. Sister Carol Zeitner (Mike) of WA, sister Janet of Billings MT, sister Sarah Thompson (Chuck) of Florida, brother Bob Fossum (Mary) and sister in law Pat Robinson of Wibaux MT. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
If you feel so inclined and want to make a donation in his memory please consider the St Judes Children organization or another organization helping others. He always said no matter how bad he was someone was worse and needed help.
Celebration Reception is planned for 4:00 p.m. July 29, 2023 at Feedlot Steakhouse 5625 Scandia Rd., Shepherd, MT 59079.