June 10, 1935 – October 7, 2022
Gerald “Sonny” Leon Lyons, 87, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Gerald was born on June 10, 1935, to parents Gerald and Hannah Lyons in Sheridan, Wyoming. Gerald joined the Navy, serving in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1956.
He married Madonna Schutte in March of 1961 in Sheridan, Wyoming. From that marriage they raised three children together, they later divorced but have remained friends. Gerald worked in road construction and was a truck driver. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, traveling with his fishing buddies, and spending time tinkering at his home
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ione Mayfield, and brother Roy Lyons. He is survived by his sister Helen Jordan, children Ron (Marci) Lyons, Daniel Lyons, and Lisa (Jim) Lyons. Grandchildren; Josh Hutson, Sam Lenz, Adam Lenz, Keaton Lyons, Dillon Lyons and Jimmy Lee Pierce, and several great grandchildren.
Memorial donations to honor Gerald may be made to the Welch Cancer Center, 1585 W. 5th St., Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.