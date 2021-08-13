October 16, 1941 - August 7, 2021
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Geraldine “Geri” Yvonne Heustess, of Sheridan, Wyoming on August 7, 2021, at the age of 79 years. Geri was born October 16, 1941, in Glendive, Montana to Manly and Eldora (Halterman) Hill. She was a caring and generous mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She will be lovingly remembered by her four children: Teri Lee Riedlinger (Marty) of Glendive, MT; Bradley Wade Bronson (Debbie) of Sheridan, WY; Robert Eugene Bronson of Glendive MT, and Allen Heustess (Beverly) of Anchorage, AK; Grandchildren, Lee Ann Sims (Jason), Stephanie Thomas (Keith), Holly Munn (Zach), Brandon Bronson (Sierra), Cassandra Bronson, Caleb Bronson (Gretchen), Scott Bronson, and grandson by marriage, Norman Weddle (Kandee); Great grandchildren, Tyler Weddle, Hannah Weddle, Greyson Thomas, Hayden Thomas, Liliana Munn, Zaylen Munn, Julian Munn, Claira Munn, Rosie Bronson, Roscoe Bronson, Riley Bronson, Scarlett Bronson, and Adalyne Bronson; Sisters, Donna Buxbaum (Jerry), Marlene Galloway (Sonny), Renna Mullen and brother Gerald Hill.
She will be deeply missed by her niece, LaVonne “Vonnie” Collins (Kelly) of Sheridan, WY and her coworkers and friends at The Hair Gallery.
Geri’s family and career were her life. She loved her chosen path as a cosmetologist in Sheridan for 42 years and worked until the time of her death. She had a passion for cooking and spent time in her kitchen making delicious creations. Her green thumb was abundantly displayed every summer with her beautiful flowers and vegetable plants.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Sheridan Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion.
Cremation has taken place and per her wishes, no memorial service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to: People Assistance Food Bank, 2560 N. Main St., Sheridan, WY 82801.
