March 28, 1941 - April 23, 2021
Geraldine Jacquelyn Diede Roberts passed away peacefully at her home on April 23, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. Geraldine was born during one of the worst snow storms in Billings, MT, March 28, 1941 to Jacob (Jake) and Lydia (Hein) Diede. She married her loving husband Larry Matthew Roberts on March 8, 1980. They were best friends for many years and found they were in love, a love that started 38 years ago. She graduated from Billings Senior High School, the first in her family to graduate.
Geraldine is survived by her children, Johnny M. (Glen) Berberick, Jeanan Jacquelyn (Hans) Herman; grandchildren, Rachel, Cristen, Michael, Nathan, Juliana Jacquelyn, Christina and Harrison; great grandchildren, Tyler, Tierra, Skyler and Teegan; three sisters, special sister Dolores Gebhart, Elaine (Gary) Kungas, Eileen (Rick) Jensen; niece Kim, nephews Bud and Don; many cousins and sixteen foster children.
She was preceded to Heaven by her loving husband, Larry; her grandparents Diede and Hein, her parents, special nephew Donald Schreiber, special granddaughter Katherine Marie Herman and one sister Darlene Williamson.
Geraldine enjoyed crocheting, piano, cooking, traveling, shopping (shoes), photography, writing poetry, sewing and painting. She loved all her cats and dogs. Especially her current cat Samuel. In 1987, she and her loving husband, Larry worked in Yellowstone Park for Hamilton Stores at the Old Faithful Store, a lifetime wish of hers. She enjoyed working for her Dad in a yard and lawn service, The Billings Gazette, Hart Albin Department Store, The Sheridan Press, Wendy’s and Arby’s. A favorite memory is of family trips to Yellowstone Park, the first one at two years of age and at least a hundred times to follow. Two of her best memories is of the first time she saw the Pacific Ocean and Mesa Verde with her best friend.
Memorials may be made to Second Chance Cat Rescue 1850 Gabrielle Ct., Sheridan, WY 82801.
Graveside Services for Geraldine will be held at 11 am on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery with Pastor Cain officiating. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.