February 23, 1944 - October 19, 2020
Ginger Newton Myers, 76, of Coral Springs, Florida, passed away on October 19, 2020, peacefully with her family at her side.
Born February 23, 1944, in Sheridan, Wyoming, Ginger was the daughter of the late Ruth and Harold Newton. Her determination, beauty, and grace allowed her to excel at everything into which she put her heart. Early in her life, she was drawn to theater and music, and these passions propelled her to become an active member of the Sheridan community. She enjoyed singing in local annual Christmas concerts and playing the organ at the Episcopal Church. Ginger joined various high school clubs, including the National Thespian Society, and quickly became an accomplished singer, performing locally and statewide. She is a past queen of Job’s Daughters Bethel 5 and a national honorary junior princess of Job’s Daughters. Voted homecoming queen her senior year of Sheridan High School (class of 1962). Many will remember her scooping ice cream at her father’s Jersey Creamery: “I worked for him starting at 12 years old and loved working in the office for my Dad and serving people at the counter their favorite ice cream dishes.” Ginger once stated.
After graduation, Ginger attended the University of Wyoming and was a member of the Army Corpettes and Sigma Nu Sweethearts. Though she considered herself a daughter of Sheridan, life and marriage took her all over the United States. She went on to have two daughters, Shari (1968) and Shelby (1973). As a mother, she poured her passion into her daughters, home, and friends; funneling her boundless creative nature into gardening, crafting, and sewing. She loved floral arrangements, and her talents as a seamstress allowed for some very memorable Halloween costumes for her girls. She even made Shelby’s elementary school cheerleading outfits for the entire squad. She had an entrepreneurial spirit and owned her own in-home business, The Gingerbread House, in Sheridan, Colorado Springs, and Albuquerque, in addition to being a realtor.
With family at her core, Ginger loved challenging them during family bingo night while watching her favorite TV show, Family Feud. She passed her appreciation of singing, crafting, and gardening on to her children and grandchildren and was immensely proud of them all. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories and love. Many will remember Ginger for her caring nature, humor, and graciousness.
Ginger is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Myers; brother, John Newton; and sister, Janet Ludwig. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Shari McKinney (Matt) of Broadus, MT and Shelby Morris (Terry) of Coral Springs, FL, as well as five grandchildren — Nate McKinney (Anna) of Buffalo, WY; Colton McKinney (Kayla) of Ashland, MT; Caitlyn McKinney Bultje (Derek) of Corsica, SD; Tyler and Haley Morris of Coral Springs, FL — nine great-grandchildren and her best friends Renea Grenier and Matt Watkins.
Ginger’s family will be taking her home to Wyoming for her final resting place.
“I love you more. I love you most-est.”