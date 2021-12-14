Gladys Esponda, 91, of Buffalo, died early Sunday morning. Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. in Willow Grove Cemetery with Father Pete Johnson officiating. A Vigil Service will be held, and the Rosary recited on Monday at 6 p.m. at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo. Donations in Gladys’ memory may be made to the Johnson County Stock Growers Association in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.