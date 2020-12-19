August 3, 1930 - November 26, 2020
“Our North Star”
Glen “Bud” Janich died expressing gratitude for all the good things in his life. Born on a summer day in Billings, Montana, to Gladys Paustain Janich and Mike D. Janich, Bud was the middle of 3 living children (Mamie Nickel and Virginia White).
As a young boy, Bud spent time on the family ranch near Roundup, Montana, working with other cowboys, riding horses, and managing herds of cattle. Through this experience he gained an appreciation of hard work and a love of the cowboy way of life. He attended Billings Senior High School where he met and later married Harriet Ann Novasio. Together they built a life focused on family, and considered their greatest accomplishment raising their five daughters, Pamela, Linda, Sandra, Kathryn, and Susan.
Following high school, Bud took an interest in the electrical trade, which kindled a lifelong passion. He moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, where he trained to become a Master Electrician and eventually took over as owner of Mike’s Electric. Bud built a successful family business where he was well-respected for his hard and honest work.
Bud appreciated the beauty of the world around him and was deeply connected to it. He particularly enjoyed time in the Bighorn Mountains of Wyoming, and the Queen Valley desert in Arizona. In Wyoming, he was a brilliant fly fisherman, skilled hunter, and outdoorsman extraordinaire. In Arizona he became a desert explorer, avid golfer, and master tinkerer.
Bud had a profound appreciation for the good things in life. He enjoyed sitting on the porch with a cup of coffee or tall glass of lemonade, engaged in casual conversation with family and friends. He would take children and grandchildren on pickup rides to explore and gather wildflowers. He was painstakingly patient in teaching all of his Grandchildren to fish in the small streams of the Bighorns. Bud found happiness cooking in the kitchen making his perfect potato salad, a tender Thanksgiving turkey, or his signature Seminary Sandwiches, whistling and humming while going about his work. Bud had a strong sweet tooth, and to our recollection, never once said no to his favorite gumdrop cookies or his wife’s apple pie. He was a good reminder for all of us to be satisfied with simplicity.
Devotion and hard work were the themes of Bud’s life. Despite real hardship and struggles, he consistently exhibited dedication to becoming and doing better for his family. Bud continually and quietly led by example. He was honest, loyal, and true. Through his strong and steady strength of character, he earned the nickname of “Our North Star.” He inspired us to become better no matter our circumstances.
We are grateful for his legacy of love and light-heartedness and know he is enjoying a happy reunion with his dear wife, parents, siblings, and many friends. Though it is hard to say so long to our favorite cowboy, we know our North Star will always be there, guiding us home. Bud is survived by his daughters, Pamela Anderson, Linda (Craig) Iverson, Sandra Janich (Mark) Freed, Kathryn Nicolaides, Susan Lamphier, 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service and memorial will be held at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the spring of 2021.