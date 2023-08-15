February 22, 1951 – August 11, 2023
Glenda Joyce Edwards, 72, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of her home on Friday, August 11, 2023. Glenda was born on February 22, 1951, in Casper, Wyoming to John and Florene Short.
Glenda was united in marriage to Ernie Edwards in 1992 in Sheridan, WY.
Glenda loved the Lord with all her heart; and loved everyone she knew just as deeply. She enjoyed spending quality time with her kids and grandkids. And still, remains the undefeated champion of Spinners.
Glenda is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Tom) Ramey and Stacy (Derrick) Archer; sons, Kyle Edwards and Keaton Edwards; grandchildren, Desirae Rudolph, Tiffany Angell, Drew Ramey, Madison Edwards, Jaxon Edwards, and Nikolai Archer; great-grandchildren, Dawson Ramey, and Diem Ramey; brother, John Short; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Edwards; her parents, John and Florene Short; Gerry Holcomb, Cheryl Short, Hubert Short, Bobby Short, and Karen Portwood.
A Celebration of Life for Glenda will be held Friday, August 18th, 11:00 a.m. at New Life Assembly. Viewing will be at Creel Funeral Home on Thursday, August 17th, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Heart of Montana Love INC.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Glenda’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.
