July 5, 1949 – May 8, 2023
Longtime resident, Glenn Ray Campbell, 73, of Sheridan, passed away at Sheridan Memorial Hospital on Monday, May 8, 2023. Glenn was born in Chelan, Washington to Robert Earl and Leona Pearl (Sitton) Lord, Campbell. He was the youngest of thirteen children. He grew up in Washington, Idaho and Montana, living for a time with his sister Mary and her husband. He served his country in Vietnam, completing three tours that left him suffering from exposure to agent orange. He married and divorced, and spent many years searching for himself. He found his place in Sheridan.
In 1989, he met his soul mate, life partner and best friend at an AA meeting. They married in 1990 in February. They had originally planned to get married in July on their birthdays as his was the 5th and hers the 6th. They wanted to start the ceremony a couple minutes before midnight and end a few after. Plans had to be changed as they welcomed their first child, daughter Heather, in August that year, a miracle that shouldn't have happened, but which God arranged. In 1992 their twin boys, Bryce and Curtis, were born. The miracle had expanded.
Glenn loved his children, and Diane loved him so much they started searching for his daughter Christina, who he'd not seen since his first marriage ended. They found her and enjoyed a happy reunion and long relationship, visiting and calling often with both her and her children.
Glenn became a collector of lost souls. There was an endless pool of love available in his heart. He often opened his home and heart to kids with nowhere to go. Trying to condense a list of those who loved him and thought of him as a father-figure has proven nearly impossible. He was a warm individual who gave the best hugs in the world and who always had an awful dad joke ready-made. Whatever pain a person brought to him, he’d offer counsel, kindness and understanding.
Of Glenn's many siblings, only his brother Harold survives. He also lost a son, Curtis, to a longtime illness last year, and a great grandbaby to SIDS last winter – heartbreaks he had never quite healed from. He is survived and sorely missed by his wife, Diane, his daughters Christina, Heather and Brylee, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and numerous children and grandchildren of the heart.
Glenn has moved his address to heaven and is surely rounding up friends and family for the fishing trip of a lifetime. May the waters be calm, and the fish always bite.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.