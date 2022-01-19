February 23, 1944 – January 13, 2022
Gloriann Katherine Horst, 77, of Sheridan, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Gloriann was born on February 23, 1944 to Nicolas and Lena Schneider. Gloriann spent her childhood and graduated high school in Glen Ullin, ND. Gloriann met the love of her life, Gary Horst, in high school and they married August 24, 1963. Gary and Gloriann moved to Hazelton, ND and Hawthorne, NV briefly before moving to their forever home in Sheridan, WY for almost 40 years.
After raising their three children, they moved to Fort Collins, CO until Garys passing in 2011. Wanting to be closer to Gary and family, Gloriann moved back to Sheridan in 2015.
Gloriann loved spending time with her family, sitting around the table eating a good meal and having good conversations, laughing until our stomachs hurt with a drink in hand. She loved to entertain, plan family gatherings, and decorate for ALL holidays and occasions. Having the proper serving dishes was essential. Christmas was her favorite holiday; everything was always perfect, making sure the house was “HGTV ready” and all that gathered felt welcome. It was not unusual for her to start planning for Christmas in July. Sitting in her chair listening to Christmas music while enjoying her Christmas lights was a favorite pasttime during the holidays.
Other favorites that can’t be forgotten include her love of the outdoors, camping, gardening, sitting outside on her patio listening to 80’s music and shopping with her girls. We can’t forget to mention how much she looked forward to spending time with her “out-to-lunch bunch” friends each month too. Her friends meant so much to her.
Gloriann was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Horst; her daughter, Brenda Horst, her parents, Lena Pearson and Nicholas Schneider along with step father Walter Pearson. She is survived by her beloved daughters Karie Ann (Darren) Herbst, Michelle (Keith) Andrews, Nicci (Nathan) Stutte; 5 grandchildren, Brandon Andrews, Bobbi Herbst, Hanna Stutte, Colton Stutte and Connor Stutte; 2 sisters Linda (Terry) Wagner, Cindy (Stacy) Landwer.
In Gloriann’s love of animals, please send donations to Sheridan Animal Shelter.
Viewing will be held Monday, January 24, 2022 at 9:30 AM, at Holy Name Catholic Church, with Mass Of Christian Burial at 10:00, with Burial in The Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception to follow at the Parish Hall.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.