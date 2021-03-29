Gordon Christensen, 88, of Buffalo, died Wednesday at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor William Dunlap officiating. Visitation will be held from the funeral home chapel Monday from 1-9 p.m. and Tuesday from 8-9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Gordon’s memory may be made to Meals on Wheels in care of Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. The funeral will be livestreamed on www.harnessfuneralhome.com and online condolences may be made at the funeral home website.