November 9, 1930 – September 17, 2022
Grace Wardlaw Given, 91, of Laramie passed away September 17. She was born November 9, 1930, in Sheridan to Charles "Jack" Wardlaw and Elsie LaToush Wardlaw.
Grace attended Wolf Creek School in the early 1940s and spent her childhood years in Dayton and summers at the Padlock Ranch. She graduated from Dayton High School in 1948, one of five seniors, and then went on to attend Sheridan Beauty College, becoming a hair stylist. Later she worked at the Sit 'N Knit and the Crafty Needle in Sheridan.
On April 4, 1958, she married Billy Given in Buffalo. They spent their years together in Sheridan and later the winters of their retirement years in Arizona. Grace and Billy enjoyed many wonderful years camping, fishing and snowmobiling in the Big Horns.
Grace was a member of the First Congregational Church in Sheridan and later became a member of St. Paul's UCC in Laramie. Over the years she delivered Meals on Wheels, both in Sheridan and Laramie. She loved to knit and made hundreds of caps, mittens and blankets which she donated to various organizations. She was an avid Wyoming Cowboys fan as well as a Broncos fan. Grace's passion was being with her family. She loved nothing more than time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She blessed her family with her homemade meals, her stories, and her knitted sweaters and afghans.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri Given; a sister Barbara Holub (Bill); grandchildren Eileen Schalk (Ben); Jack Burch (Katie); Brianna Given; Joe Given; greatgrandchildren Andrew, Maverick, Levi, Finn, Lola, Holland, Goldie and Gracie; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Union Congregational Church in Buffalo, WY with burial following at Willow Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may benefit Hospice of Laramie. Visit www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.