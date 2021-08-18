June 4, 1947 - August 16, 2021
Funeral services for Greg Goddard, 74 year old Buffalo resident who passed away Monday at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona will be held Saturday, August 21, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Buffalo with Father Dough Wasinger officiating. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral.
Donations in Greg’s memory may be made to the Buffalo Family Crisis Center in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Gregory L. Goddard was born on June 4, 1947 in Torrington, Wyoming to Chet and Mareen Goddard. His grandparents homesteaded north of Torrington. Greg grew up and went to school in Torrington and graduated from Torrington High School with the class of 1965. After high school he attended the University of Wyoming. Following a Bachelor’s Degree at Wyoming he attended the University of Denver where he received a Juris Doctor and later earned an M.B.A.
He was married on March 2, 1974 in Vail, Colorado to Connie and they made their home in Buffalo where he went into private law practice and also opened the Ben Franklin Store as a family business.
Greg began as Deputy County Attorney in 1975 and was elected County Attorney in 1976. He served as the Johnson County Attorney until 1998 and again as Deputy through 2010.
Greg and Connie raised two boys and he continued practicing law and living in Buffalo until his death.
Greg maintained a Martindale Hubbell rating of A.V., the highest rating for attorneys. He served three years on the State Bar Commission for the Fourth Judicial District and on the Criminal Rules Committee by Supreme Court appointment for twelve years.
He was a member of Johnson County, Wyoming and Colorado Bar Associations and was the past President of the Johnson County Bar. He was on the Executive committee for Wyoming Prosecutors Association for five years and was a Wyoming State Bar Commissioner for three years.
He started the victim/witness program for Johnson County. He was a member of the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce since 1974. He was a trustee of the Ray and Kay Littler Trust, past chairman and member of Buffalo Helping Hands, a member of the Buffalo Family Crisis Center Board, past Buffalo Daycare board member and was on the Board of Directors of Buffalo Bank.
Greg loved practicing law and working on his ranch, but his passion was spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Connie of Buffalo; two sons, Christopher Goddard and his wife Melissa of Mesa, Arizona and Dr. Luke Goddard and his wife Marcia of Buffalo; two sisters Joyce Vandel and her husband John of Laramie, Wyoming and Karen Bandemer and her husband Russell of Torrington, Wyoming and five grandchildren Kalli, Jordan, Ian, Andrew, Isaiah. He was preceded in death by his parents one brother Larry and one granddaughter Ava.