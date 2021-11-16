April 25, 1931 - November 10, 2021
On November 10, 2021, Gregg Louis Jones, 90, decided to go and live in the afterlife with all his former dogs, who were at the Rainbow Bridge, waiting for him to cross. Gregg was the second son of four sons, born on April 25, 1931 to Herbert and Gertrude Jones. He spent his entire life in the Kirby Valley of Montana except for an Army stint in the Korean War.
After a short stint in the Korean war, Gregg returned to the ranch and soon met his very pretty wife, Molly Hernandez in Sheridan, Wyo. They were married on October 3, 1957 for 64 years. Gregg is survived by his wife, Molly, two children, Jerry Jones (Christie Hanes) and Anita Vaughn (Bruce Vaughn) and a granddaughter, Danielle Jones. Gregg is also survived by his brother in laws, John Lopez, Jim Armstrong, and John Campos. His sister in laws are Francey Armstrong and Ann Campos and he has several nieces and nephews with whom he loved taking them fishing and teaching to ride horses on the ranch.
A lifelong rancher, Gregg loved the Kirby Valley and the ranching community that was part of his blood. While more comfortable riding a horse, he loved learning to fly and pilot his Cessna 180 and Super Cubs, often cheating death a few times with some “interesting landings and take offs.” He looked forward to hunting season each year when his best friend, Dr. Terry Savage, would come out from Washington to hunt on the ranch. He was a member of The Elks Club in Sheridan, often played in local cribbage tournaments, but his eyes would light up the most when he and Molly could go gambling in Nevada. Molly and Gregg had the gambling fever and enjoyed the bright lights and sounds of casinos over many years. The respite those glittering halls provided were a stark contrast to the wide-open spaces and silence that were part of the raw beauty of the Rosebud Creek that he knew so well.
Dogs were a big part of his life and in his eyes, his dogs were the most loyal and best trained cattle dogs around, despite how misbehaved they might have been. They did, however, respond faithfully to the words “Load up” when the pickup was about to roll. Maybe now they are beckoning from the ever after, for Gregg to ‘Load up’ and join them today. Gregg’s last wish was for “everyone to treat their dogs well, beware of harsh winters like the “winter of 78-79”, and to stay out of prison.” A person could do worse.
A celebration of Gregg’s life will be held at a later time. Contributions to the Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 E. Ridge Road, Sheridan, WY 82801 will provide a wag of the tail.
