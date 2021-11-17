May 21, 1968 - November 12, 2021
Gregory Datus Chandler, resident of Sheridan, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at the age of 53 years. He was born May 21, 1968, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital to Ron and Linda Chandler.
Greg grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming surrounded by a loving community of family and friends. He graduated from Sheridan High School.
Greg learned to ride dirt bikes at an early age and became an avid rider and racer. This love translated to snow machines, motorcycles, and rock crawlers as an adult. He worked as a mechanic and then for BNSF Railroad for 27 years.
He spent twelve years living at Bear Lodge Resort in the Big Horn Mountains. During those years he worked diligently in many rescue missions and gained the respect of all who knew him. Greg cared deeply for his family and friends and was always willing to help those in need. His ability to fix anything gained him the title of MacGyver.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Leslie Chandler, parents, Ron and Linda Chandler and two stepdaughters, Morgan and Lindsey Nelson.
A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Greg’s Beloved Bear Lodge Resort.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.