Gregory Lee Filbert, 67, of Sheridan, died on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. A Visitation for Greg will be from 1-6 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Court, Sheridan, Wyoming. Funeral Service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Bethesda Worship Center with Pastor Scott Lee officiating. Interment will follow in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.