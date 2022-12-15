March 7, 1951 – December 7, 2022
Gregory Leigh Likness 71 died December 7th, 2022, after being airlifted to Huntsman Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He was born March 7, 1951, in Wahpeton North Dakota to Carlton Likness and Sylvia Hektner Likness. Greg and his wife moved to Sheridan in 2000. He was a Mechanical Engineer who consulted throughout the US and overseas. He retired in 2017 and enjoyed golf, playing music, gardening, volunteering at the Hub Senior Center and The Food Group.
Greg is survived by his Wife, Evie Kindall Likness, Sheridan WY, Sister-in-law Dorothy Kramer Likness, Brooklyn Park MN, Mother Sylvia Likness, Wahpeton ND, Niece Serrianna Likness Lindemann, Brooklyn Park MN, Nephew Christopher Likness, Brooklyn Park MN and Godson Dylan Collins, Sheridan WY.
Preceded in death by his father Carlton Likness and brother Cory Likness.
Service will be held privately.
Affordable Funerals & Cremations Salt Lake City, Utah.