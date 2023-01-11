Gudrun (Goody) Hegre Raymond Pickering

Gudrun Marie Pickering, 89, of Sheridan, Wyoming formerly of Rosebud, Montana passed away at her home in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Gudrun was born in Glendive, Montana, the only child of Alette and William Hegre. She graduated from Dawson County High School and attended Eastern Montana College. She married Robert Raymond on February 20, 1954 and they were later divorced. On August 9, 1976 she married Dan Pickering.
During her lifetime Goody held a variety of jobs: secretary to MDU executive, motel clerk, school head cook, business owner and foster mother and rancher.
Goody was a very kind person and she was always willing to help anyone that needed her assistance.
Goody enjoyed playing cards, baking and cooking, playing poker machines, swimming, boating, fishing and she was an avid reader. She loved to attend high school/grade school basketball and football games.
Goody loved her cows and she always had at least one spoiled pet cow who she had bottle fed. During her later years, Goody enjoyed going to the Daybreak Center which is a part of the Sheridan Senior Center and she loved to go out to eat at restaurants.
Goody is survived by her sons George “Butch” (Julie) Raymond of Miles City and Alan (Tammy) Raymond of Sheridan, Wyoming, daughter Tracee Waples of Colstrip, Montana, Grandchildren Anita, Beau, Chance, Mariah, Scarlett, Catherine, William, Jessie, Mandy, Jeffrey, Keri, Kevin and numerous great grandchildren.
Goody was preceded in death by her parents Alette and William Hegre, her husbands Robert Raymond and Dan Pickering and her son Rick.
No memorial service will be held per Goody’s request. Memorials may be made to Daybreak,
211 Smith Street, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.