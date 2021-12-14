February 22, 1938 - December 6, 2021
On Monday, December 6, 2021, Gwendolyn Rae Baker, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 83.
Gwendolyn was born on February 22, 1938, in Sheridan, Wyoming to Viola and Lawerence “Sully” Soloman. Gwendolyn was the oldest of 3 children, her sister Lila and brother George. After graduating from Sheridan High School, she married the love of her life, Robert H Baker. Together, they raised one daughter, Melody Ann Whyard and three sons, Robert (Rowdy), Darin and Richard (Jim). Gwendolyn worked at AT&T and the Sheridan County Jail to support her family.
Gwendolyn was a collector of many things, particularly plants, coin collections and beanie babies. She enjoyed crocheting and loved to fish. Known for her quick-witted sense of humor, charitable endeavors and most importantly, always having a jar full of chocolate chip cookies for her grandchildren.
Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her son Rowdy, her grandson Ryan and her brother George. She is survived by her three children Melody, Darin and Jim along with 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Kane Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Doug Goodwin officiating. Interment will take place in the Elks section of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
