Halie Rae Everts
June 4, 2002 – June 13, 2022
Aaron Ray Godinez
June 12, 2002 – June 13, 2022
Tessleigh Raey Godinez
March 7, 2022 – June 13, 2022
Funeral service for Aaron Godinez, 20, Halie Everts, 20, and their daughter Tessleigh, 3 months old, will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Cam-Plex Heritage Center, with Pastor Cory Thrall officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 4-6 p.m., with a vigil / prayer service beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. 5th St., Gillette. Aaron, Halie and Tessleigh died Monday, June 13, 2022 from the result of a vehicle accident in Mead, Colorado.
Halie Rae Everts, affectionately known to her family as “Rae-Rae” was born June 4, 2002 in Gillette, Wyoming the daughter of Steven and Desiree (Fischer) Everts. She was raised in Gillette attending elementary school at Hillcrest and then on to Twin Spruce.
While in junior high, Halie played volleyball, a sport she loved and excelled at; she was disappointed when she could no longer play due to a knee injury. Halie began her high school career at Campbell County High School before transferring to Westwood and graduating in 2020. Halie was artistic and it was reflected in her pottery creations. She loved to hangout and be with her family as well as go camping with Aaron.
She lived up to her role as big sister, always checking in on Haden and Halin and often including them for delicious homemade meals made by Aaron’s mom. At the time of her death, Halie was a stay-at-home mom, many will remember her from working at Motel 6 and the Boys and Girls Club.
Aaron Ray Godinez was born June 12, 2002 in Sheridan, Wyoming the son of Emiliano and Christina (Trujillo) Godines. As a child, Aaron moved with his family to a few different places and attended schools mostly in Sheridan, Fort Lupton, Colo. and Gillette, including Coffeen Elementary, Fort Lupton Jr. High Twin Spruce Jr. High, Campbell County - North Campus and graduated from Westwood High School in 2021.
Aaron liked to cook and grill for his family, the outdoors: fishing and camping, traveling when he had the chance and football. He also enjoyed playing video games with his family friend Nathan Lauer. Aaron was working as a coach lead at Home Depot.
It was Aaron’s and Halie’s freshman year in high school when their paths crossed, and their lives started to blend together. During their 4 years of dating, they became part of each other’s families. In December of 2020, Aaron asked Steve for permission to marry Halie and shortly thereafter the high school sweethearts and soulmates became engaged.
On March 7,2022 they welcomed a beautiful daughter, Tessleigh Raey to create their own little family. Tessleigh quickly became the center of their life. Aaron adored her! It was not uncommon for Halie to be driving the family to their destination while Aaron would ride in the backseat with Tessleigh in her car seat so she would not be by herself.
Halie, a protective mama, made sure to set “rules,” one of which was no kissing Tessleigh. To her grandma Desiree’s delight, she was starting to relax them a bit - “just no kissing her on her face”. Tessleigh was a happy and engaging baby. She responded with a smile to some of the music Halie would play for her. Halie will be remembered most for her thoughtfulness; always having the right words to say in any situation and never missing a good morning or goodnight text to her family. Aaron’s charismatic and genuine personality will not be forgotten.
Aaron, Halie and Tessleigh will be sorely missed by: Halie’s parents and siblings: Desiree and Steve Everts, Haden Everts and Halin Everts; maternal grandparents: Tina Bueno and Darwin Fischer; paternal grandparents: Sandy O’Neil, Bill Rice, Tony and Dale Everts; Aaron’s siblings: Christian Godinez and Abigail Godinez; niece, Alivia; nephew, Grayson; maternal grandparents: Ernest and Raymagene (Nellans) Trujillo as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The families mentioned are also grieving the loss of Aaron’s parents, Emiliano and Christina Godines who died alongside Aaron, Halie and Tessleigh. They are preceded in death by Aaron’s siblings: Emiliano Gabriel Godinez and Aisling Rae Godinez as well as maternal grandparents: Francisco and Heriberta (Gabriel) Godines.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716.