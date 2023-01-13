February 15, 1936 – January 8, 2023
Harold John Ruzila, 86, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home in Sheridan, WY. He was born on February 15, 1936, to parents John and Dorothy (Kosine) Ruzila in Sheridan, WY and was a lifelong resident.
Harold served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1961 as a Communications Center Specialist with the 32nd Signal Battalion, receiving the Good Conduct Medal, and once discharged, served in the Army Reserves until 1965. After serving in the military, he went to work for Hammers in Sheridan from 1961 to 1967 and then on to Farmer’s Coop of Sheridan where he worked for 50+ years, retiring from there in 2020.
Harold was a Ford man all the way, Mustangs being his favorite, a motorcyclist, owning several motorcycles with Harley Davidson his last road bike, a gun enthusiast with membership in the NRA, and an avid racing fan, both stock car racing and NASCAR. He loved long drives around the countryside. In the 1960s, he raced his 1963 Corvair at the Northern Wyoming Timing Assn. in Greybull, WY and took home two trophies. He also was an excellent fisherman. Many trips were made to the Big Horn Mountains with family where he had a knack for catching trout even though he didn’t eat fish nor liked handling them once caught. Harold was a lifelong reader and enjoyed reading western books and magazines, especially true-life stories of the wild West. He also enjoyed card and board games with family.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and a lovely cocker spaniel named Blondie. He is survived by his sister, Fairy (Steve) Todd of Gillette, WY.
Private family services will be held. Until we meet again.
Memorials to honor Harold may be made to the Hub on Smith, Meals on Wheels Program, 211 Smith Street, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.