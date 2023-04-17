April 29, 1947 – April 1, 2023
Harold Michael (Mike) Roberts was born in Pocatello, Idaho, on April 29, 1947, to Harold Delbert and Glenna Boyes Roberts. He graduated from Pocatello’s Highland High School in 1965, having set multiple school and state records in Cross Country and Track. He attended the University of Utah on a track scholarship and played viola in the orchestra, graduating with degrees in Anthropology, Education, and Library Science. Later, he earned a graduate degree in Instructional Media from Utah State.
While playing in the orchestra, he met the love of his life, Cordelia (DeDee) Sohn. They were married in June of 1968 in the Logan, Utah Temple. He was drafted into the Army to serve during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany. His family joined him there, which began their international living and sparked their love for world-wide travel and other cultures. It was then that he first worked with computers and photography. After that, he was rarely seen without a camera for the remainder of his life.
After teaching in Pocatello, Mike and DeDee moved in 1981 to teach at Taif Academy in Taif, Saudi Arabia. They explored many parts of the world during the next five years; he documented these places extensively through his photography. In 1986, the Roberts family moved to Sheridan, Wyoming. Mike taught and coached at Big Horn High School until his retirement in 2008. They lived there until their move to Utah in 2021.
Mike was highly involved with photography–teaching, mentoring, and constantly learning. The outpouring of love and stories of his influence have been a testament of his talent and kindness. His favorite part of photography was expressing the artistry of people and nature. He loved to edit his pictures while listening to classical music.
Mike died peacefully of natural causes on April 1, 2023, in Casper, WY while attending a photography convention. He is survived by his wife; daughter Melanie (Alan Weinand), son Craig (Jessica Moyes), daughter Shannon (Michael Wright) , daughter Megan (Preston Dahlgren), 19 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and a granddaughter.
There will be a Celebration of Life on April 21st at 5pm at 1465 Bristol Road, West Jordan, UT.