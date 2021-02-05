March 3, 1924 - February 3, 2021
Harriet Francke Elkington died on February 3, 2021 at Green House Living in Sheridan, Wyoming. She was born in Mineola, New York on March 3, 1924. She lived many places including rural Pennsylvania, Santa Fe and New York City, as well as many years in Sheridan.
After she completed her Social Work degree in 1978, she developed a thriving psychotherapy practice. Harriet instilled her love of books and music and of the outdoors in her children.
She is survived by her five daughters, Jane Wohl of Sheridan and Brattleboro, Vermont, Judith McDowell of Sheridan, Wyoming, Ann Elkington of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Carol Elkington of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania and Rachel Oakes of Casper, Wyoming. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Memorials can be made to the Sheridan County Fulmer Library 335 W. Alger St, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.
“And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.” Hamlet act V
