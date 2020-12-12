Harry Pershing Schultz, age 102, a chemistry professor who taught at the University of Miami (UM) for about four decades died of natural causes on December 7, 2020 at home in his own bed, in Big Horn, WY.
Born in Racine, Wisconsin in 1918, Schultz earned a B.S. in chemistry and chemical engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1942. He served as a scientist at the convenience of the government during World War II, then completed a Ph.D. in 1946, also at the University of Wisconsin. After a year as a research scientist with Merck and Company, Rahway, New Jersey, he joined the chemistry department of the University of Miami, Coral Cables, Florida in 1947, serving until 1984 as a tenured professor. The last dozen years of his tenure he was chairman of the chemistry department. From 1984 through 1991 he continued to serve the University of Miami ona part time basis, and in 1992 moved from Miami to Big Horn, in north- central Wyoming. For brief intervals in 1958, 1960, and 1962 he was a visiting lecturer at the University of Wisconsin and Michigan State University.
Schultz published research accounts mainly in the realm of heterocyclic aromatic organic chemistry, mentoring 30 graduate students to the M.S. And Ph. D.Degrees. Applied portions of his research were medically oriented. As a teacher he received numerous awards.
After retirement he developed an interest in chemical topology, publishing papers in the topic.
Schultz was co-author of two books, a lab manual of organic chemistry and a biography of Sir Issac Newton, the latter with his wife, Pearle.
He was an active member of the American Chemical Society (ACS), serving as chairman of the Miami subsection, 1961, chairman of the Florida State ACS meeting, 1961; chairman of the Florida Section ACS, 1964; chair-in-place of the 153rd ACS national convention, Miami Beach, 1967; ACS councilor, 1974-1977; recipient of the Florida Section ACS Award, 1986. Schultz was an emeritus ACS member, joining in 1943.
He served his South Florida community on the Planning and Zoning Commission,1950-1955. Later, from 1992, retired near Sheridan, Wyoming, and served a term as trustee-treasurer of the Sheridan county library system, and was an active member in the Big Horn Lions Club.
Harry was physically active, an excellent swimmer, diver, and sailor in the ocean waters off South Florida; he also learned to fly. In the far west, hiking on mountain trails occupied his outdoor time; time was also spent at the local YMCA. Much of his sedentary time was spent studying the American Civil War, about which topics he frequently lectured. Beethoven was his favorite composer.
Schultz was predeceased by his beloved wife, Pearle of 69 years, He is survived by three adult children, Stephanie Buehler, Tor Schultz, and Alison Mohns; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may benefit the Sheridan YMCA at 417 N Jefferson St. Sheridan WY 82801, The Hub Senior Center at 211 Smith St. Sheridan WY 82801, or the Sheridan County Library System at 335 W Alger St. Sheridan WY 82801. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.