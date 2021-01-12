Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Becoming windy with showers developing later in the day. High 56F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.