Harvey Emerson “Chip” Rhoads left this world to enter his new heavenly home on December 25, 2020. He passed away peacefully with family by his side at Life Care Center in Casper. He was 78 years old. Chip was born in Gillette in 1942 to Harvey and Mildred Rhoads, the youngest of seven children. He is survived by his children Clint (Roxanne) of Reno, Kimberly of Green Bay, and Christopher (Gayle) of Casper, six grandchildren (Nolan, Cody, Cedar, Sage, Bennett, and Elizabeth), his brother Buck, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Chip grew up in Recluse, Sheridan, and Big Horn. He graduated from Big Horn High School in 1960. Chip graduated with an Associate in Science in 1966 from Sheridan College. He moved to Powder River with his brother Buck to work on a ranch. It was there that he met his future bride, Christie Umbach, who worked as a waitress at the hotel restaurant. Chip and Christie married in 1968 in Calgary, Canada. In 1973, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in the College of Agriculture from the University of Wyoming.
Chip and Christie moved to Worland, Wyoming, where they raised their family and made their home for the rest of their lives. They were blessed with three children - Clint, Kimberly, and Christopher. Chip was employed by the BLM and volunteered on the Washakie County Search and Rescue. Chip was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hanging out at the cafes, and visiting with friends. Chip and Christie bought an old farmhouse and remodeled it after their children moved away. Chip never stopped loving his hometown of Worland. Chip lost his wife Christie to cancer in 2011.
Chip later moved to a long-term care facility in Sheridan where he was fortunate to have daily visits with his sister Billie. He then moved to Life Care Center in Casper where he could be with his youngest son Christopher. Chip enjoyed western movies and art, Louis L'Amour books, Chris LeDoux, and homemade meals and goodies. Chip loved rodeos, especially the annual Chris LeDoux Days rodeo where he always got to see family. He loved reminiscing about growing up in Big Horn, riding horses, getting into mischief, dating his wife, working on the ranch, and many other adventures. He adored all his dogs, especially his most recent buddy Kiefer, with whom he is now reunited. Chip got to visit with family often, going out to eat and getting home cooked meals. He enjoyed frequent visits from his youngest granddaughter in Casper, and these visits always brightened his days. He was rarely seen without his cup of coffee.
Chip was preceded in death by his parents, five siblings (Nadine, Opal, Jean, Bud, Billie), and wife Christie Rhoads. The family would like to thank the staff of Life Care Center of Casper for their care. A private visitation was held, and a memorial service will be arranged at a later date in Worland. Please see Newcomer's Funeral Home website at www.newcomercasper.com to view a slideshow and leave a message for the family.