Feb. 28, 1927 – Dec. 28, 2022
Helen passed away peacefully at her long-time residence on Leopard St. She was born in Lewistown, MT to Thomas E. and Carlotta E. Pleasants. The family moved to Sheridan in the early 1930’s. She married George C. Robinson and had two children; a son, Barry Robinson of Billings, MT and a daughter, Connie Robinson of Sheridan, WY. Helen had many interests in her long life and the ones she was most proud of were her plants and her service as a Red Cross volunteer for 38 years.
She will be cremated and a small family gathering will be held at a later date.
Donations in Helen’s name can be made to the Red Cross Mile High Chapter, 444 Sherman St., Denver, CO 80203 (In the memo specify you would like the funds to go to Sheridan, WY).
