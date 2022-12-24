March 30, 1930 – December 18, 2022
Helen Grace Poulos passed into the arms of Jesus Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born on March 30, 1930, to Albert and Bernice Kincaid in Sheridan, WY.
She grew up in Dayton, WY, later moving to Sheridan where she graduated high school in 1947. She worked along with her mother at the Historic Sheridan Inn for years. She worked with her husband, Louie, at Eagle Shoe Shop, later she had a custodial job at Highland Park School where she worked for many years. She very much loved the educational atmosphere and all that it included. She was so proud of her work and enjoyed interacting with the staff at Highland Park. She commented to our family how challenging the drive up and down 5th street hill was, going and coming to work, especially in the wintertime. She was very proud of the red 1970 Ford Maverick that Louie bought for her.
Helen was a member of First Baptist Church and was active in the choir and bible studies. Helen and Louie would even host bible studies in their home which they so enjoyed. Our family would daily read a scripture from our loaf of scriptures which sat on our kitchen table. Daily prayer and bible reading was very important to Helen. She listened to many bible teachers and always pastor Salem every Sunday. Her faith was important to her.
Louie and Helen were married at The First Baptist Church on April 11, 1948, in Sheridan, WY. They often enjoyed rides around the mountains with their boys. Mom and Dad paid for our music lessons which were many. She was so proud of her sons as they played and practiced. Helen enjoyed baking, especially her Greek cookies. She always enjoyed family time at our table. She will be missed by her family, her friends, and her new family at Westview, who loved her so dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings; Alberta, George, Bonnie, Robert, Doris and Roy, her husband and daughter-in-law; Becky Poulos
Helen is survived by her two sons; Jerry Poulos and Albert (Jackie) Poulos, four grandchildren; Jeffrey, Christopher (Jennifer), Angela (Darren) Erlandson and AJ Poulos, two step-grandchildren; Charity (Dustin) DuFour and Chad Lepage She is also survived by 16 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen’s name to Missions at First Baptist Church, 3179 Big Horn Ave, Sheridan, WY 82801, where she and Louie were both lifelong members. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.
A public viewing will be held at 12:30 pm at The Rock Church of the Bighorns, 1100 Big Horn Ave., on Saturday, January 7, 2023, with a service to begin at 1 pm with Pastor Brad Kremensek officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow at Sheridan Municipal cemetery with a reception back at The Rock Church.