Helen Marie Mitchell, 86 of Sheridan died at Sheridan Manor on Monday, Jan 11, 2021. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Bethesda Worship Center with Pastor Scott Lee officiating. A reception will immediately follow. Helen and her daughter Jessie will be laid to rest in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
Memorials to honor Helen may be made to: The Hub (formerly Sheridan Senior Center), 211 Smith Street, Sheridan, WY 82801 or to donor’s choice. Sheridan Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at sheridanfuneral.com.